Edward James White BENBROOK--Edward James "E.J." White, 50, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. His life was cut short due to an unexpected death in a tragic accident. E.J. was a wonderful man, a true husband, and a great friend to many who knew and loved him. He was a "Big Teddy Bear" with a big heart of gold. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his private residence. E.J. was born and raised in California, and he enjoyed his early years there before joining the Army as a paratrooper. He was in the Airborne Infantry, and a veteran of Operation Just Cause in Panama and Desert Storm in the Middle East. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Texas where he began his career in the automotive industry. He sold cars for a living and, as such, he established long-term relationships with his customers who were always happy with his service. E.J. also enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends on many occasions. E.J. was preceded in death by his father, William Francis White. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 22 years, Paddy White; mother, Dorothy White; sisters, Mary Ann, Ruth Ellen and Laurentia; brother, Bill White; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



