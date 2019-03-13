|
Edward L. Ray ARLINGTON--Edward L. Ray, 67, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Amelia Parc II Retirement Community (Villas by the Lake). MEMORIALS: in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chapel at the Villas, 5301 Collett Little Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119. In 1970 Edward enlisted in the Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. After serving 25 years, he retired from the Fort Worth Police Department in 2012. Most anyone who knew him would consider him an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Edward was born Dec. 22, 1951, in Coshocton, Ohio, to Edward Ray and Marilyn Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Darren Ray. SURVIVORS: Edward is survived by his wife, Joanne; brothers, Stanton (Pam) Tedlie and Kevin (Ruth) Ray; sons, Edward Ray Jr. and David Ray; stepchildren, Erin (Eric) Fogarty and John McCabe; grandchildren, Marissa Zavala, Angelica Ray, Aislin Fogarty and Michael Fogarty; many friends from Amelia Parc II; and aunt, Norma Ross, his second mother.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019