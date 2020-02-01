Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Edward Leroy Willkie


1933 - 2020
Edward Leroy Willkie FORT WORTH--Edward Leroy Willkie, 86, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation and rosary: 1 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ed to the St. Thomas Catholic Church Building Fund. Ed was born May 30, 1933, in Zionsville, Ind., to Fred and Esther Willkie. He grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wis. Mr. Willkie was a gifted athlete, receiving several state honors. Ed was an enterprising entrepreneur where he worked for several notable magazines. In the early '70s, the family settled in the Eagle Mountain Lake area, where Ed became involved with the board of education for 30 years, 12 of which he served as board president. The Ed Willkie Middle School was named in his honor. He also served the community on other committees and boards such as the Tarrant County Rural Fire District Board, Governor's Select Committee on Education, Tarrant County Convention Center Board, Texas Manufactured Housing Association Board, and an active member of the Catholic Men's Club and Serra Club. Ed and Madonna enjoyed traveling the world together. SURVIVORS: Wife of 66 years, Madonna; children, Lori and Jorge Rincon, Jill and Larry Butschek, and John and Vicki Willkie: nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 1, 2020
