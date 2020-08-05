1/
Edward Lewis Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Lewis Hopkins FORT WORTH--Edward Lewis Hopkins, 84, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Weatherford. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in West Bridgeport Cemetery in Bridgeport. Edward was born Aug. 29, 1935, in Sunset and was married to Linda Caraway on Oct. 12, 1957, in Iowa Park. He was a gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, serving from August 1954 until February 1974. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several medals. Edward was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Hopkins McBride. SURVIVORS: His wife of 62 years, Linda Hopkins; son, Edward Wayne Hopkins; son-in-law, Harvey McBride; daughter-in-law, Teresa Hopkins; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved