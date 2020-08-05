Edward Lewis Hopkins FORT WORTH--Edward Lewis Hopkins, 84, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Weatherford. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in West Bridgeport Cemetery in Bridgeport. Edward was born Aug. 29, 1935, in Sunset and was married to Linda Caraway on Oct. 12, 1957, in Iowa Park. He was a gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, serving from August 1954 until February 1974. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several medals. Edward was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Hopkins McBride. SURVIVORS: His wife of 62 years, Linda Hopkins; son, Edward Wayne Hopkins; son-in-law, Harvey McBride; daughter-in-law, Teresa Hopkins; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.