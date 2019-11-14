Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lewis Miller III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Lewis Miller III Obituary
Edward Lewis Miller III FORT WORTH -- Edward Miller, 71, entered into peacefully sleep slumber Sunday at home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, Rising Star C.O.G.I.C. Superintendent Charles Barrett Celebrant. Burial: Laurel Land Park You may visit Mr. Ed Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. as he lies in his Montclair solid oak couch at the church. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of God are his Mother: Frances Owens. Children: Beverly Brown (John), Bobby Miller and Monica Miller. and a host of grandchildren, siblings and other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -