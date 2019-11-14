|
Edward Lewis Miller III FORT WORTH -- Edward Miller, 71, entered into peacefully sleep slumber Sunday at home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, Rising Star C.O.G.I.C. Superintendent Charles Barrett Celebrant. Burial: Laurel Land Park You may visit Mr. Ed Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. as he lies in his Montclair solid oak couch at the church. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of God are his Mother: Frances Owens. Children: Beverly Brown (John), Bobby Miller and Monica Miller. and a host of grandchildren, siblings and other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019