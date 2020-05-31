Edward R. Kehoe FORT WORTH--Edward R. Kehoe, a former aeronautical engineer for the General Dynamics Jet Fighter Division, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home. Mr. Kehoe was born in Malden, Mass. Ed attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., graduating with a BS in Aeronautical Engineering in 1963. Ed was hired out of college by General Dynamics/Lockheed where he worked in the Jet Fighter division for his entire career, retiring after over 45 years of service. Ed enjoyed fishing and being on the water. He was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to classical music. He was a lover of animals, especially dogs, and he cared for several shepherds and boxers during his life. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth. Ed never married or had children and was preceded in death by his father, Edward M. Kehoe; and mother, Margaret E. Kehoe. SURVIVORS: Siblings, sister, Barbara Martin of Cupertino, Calif., and Peter Kehoe of Hillsboro, Va. FUNERAL: Service and burial will be private.