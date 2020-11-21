1/1
Edwin Drozd
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Drozd
August 31, 1934 - November 18, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Loving husband, father and grandad who lived a full life, supporting family to his utmost. Ed always had a smile and a joke to share. Son of Vera Mae and Edwin Joseph Drozd, Sr., Ed was born in Houston. He spent his childhood years growing up in Columbus, Texas, delivering newspapers in the town. Upon high school graduation, he attended the University of Houston and then joined the U.S. Army, serving four years in Okinawa, Japan, in the mid 1950s. Later, Ed's career path was in sales, where he traversed the southern part of the U.S.
Ed is preceded in death by son Joey. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee, children Deborah (Bill), Linda (Dave), and Chris; six grandchildren (Cody, Courtney, Candice, Casey, Lindsey, Trevor), two great-grandchildren (Reichen, Rhys), and numerous other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held Nov. 24 for family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to HFC at WeAreHFC.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved