Edwin Drozd
August 31, 1934 - November 18, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Loving husband, father and grandad who lived a full life, supporting family to his utmost. Ed always had a smile and a joke to share. Son of Vera Mae and Edwin Joseph Drozd, Sr., Ed was born in Houston. He spent his childhood years growing up in Columbus, Texas, delivering newspapers in the town. Upon high school graduation, he attended the University of Houston and then joined the U.S. Army, serving four years in Okinawa, Japan, in the mid 1950s. Later, Ed's career path was in sales, where he traversed the southern part of the U.S.
Ed is preceded in death by son Joey. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee, children Deborah (Bill), Linda (Dave), and Chris; six grandchildren (Cody, Courtney, Candice, Casey, Lindsey, Trevor), two great-grandchildren (Reichen, Rhys), and numerous other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held Nov. 24 for family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to HFC at WeAreHFC.org
.