|
|
Edwin Earl Smith ARLINGTON--Edwin Earl Smith, 78, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Arlington surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Edwin was born June 11, 1940, in Durant, Okla. He went to Decatur College and received his ministry certificate. He retired in 1997 from General Motors after 33 years of service as an inspector. Edwin spent the remaining years of his life doing the things he dearly loved; working in the garden, hunting and fishing. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hershal Smith; three sisters, Barbara Deaver, Margaret Malone, Fay Lang; and son, Bryan Smith. SURVIVORS: Wife of 45 years, Myrtle Smith; daughter, Kathryn Cobb; son, Michael Smith; daughter-in-law, Susie Fisher; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019