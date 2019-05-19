Edwin Felder Fitzgerald FORT WORTH--Edwin Felder Fitzgerald died Friday, April 26, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Patrick Cathedral, Fort Worth. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities. Ed was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Fort Worth. He was the only child of Helen Connor Felder and Ed Felder. Ed Felder died of injuries suffered during World War II following the D-Day landings. In 1949, Helen Connor Felder married Gordon Edwin Fitzgerald and 5-year-old Ed was adopted by Gordon Fitzgerald and thus given the name: Edwin Felder Fitzgerald. Ed treasured his dad and spoke lovingly of him often. Ed attended St. Alice Elementary School up to seventh grade and then attended Stripling Junior High. Ed graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1962, where he was a star fullback. Ed was awarded a football scholarship to Texas A&M, but he declined and accepted a scholarship to play football at Tulane University. Ed played football at Tulane for three years and graduated in 1967. While at Tulane, Ed met Olivia Ann Davis who was a student at Sophie Newcomb College on the Tulane Campus. After graduation, the couple moved to San Francisco to find their fortune and were married in December of 1967 in Oklahoma. They soon returned to Texas, and in 1968 Ed entered the University of Texas Law School. Ed was admitted to the Texas State Bar in 1971. Ed and Ann had their first child, Robert Gordon Fitzgerald, in 1968. After law school, the family moved to Houston, and Ed began his law career in the U.S. Attorney's office in Houston. In Houston, their second child was born, Thomas Connor Fitzgerald, in 1974. After leaving the U.S. Attorney's office in 1973, Ed practiced as a civil trial lawyer in Houston until 1996, when he moved his practice back to Fort Worth. Ed discovered a passion for fox hunting in Ireland along the way. He also loved to have serious discussions with friends and tell his fun stories, especially those stories about hunting in Ireland. Ed visited Modreeny, in Northern County Tipperary, Ireland, 19 times and made life-long friendships there. Ed's 40th birthday party is still the talk of the region. Ed made friends easily and cherished everyone. He read voraciously and loved poetry, especially the poetry of his beloved William Butler Yeats. Ed loved Baroque music, particularly Johan Sebastian Bach. Ed Fitzgerald was a magnificent raconteur, generous, fond of the odd jar and always good company. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Ed Felder; mother, Helen Connor Fitzgerald; dad, Gordon Fitzgerald; and his wife, Ann. SURVIVORS: Sons, Robert "Bob" Gordon of Taos, N.M., and Thomas Connor of Fort Worth; as well as several cousins and many friends.



