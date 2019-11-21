Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Edwin Gary Crozier


1947 - 2019
Edwin Gary Crozier POOLVILLE -- Ed Crozier, 72, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in his home. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: East Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Friday, prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers, make donations to the Patriots United for Heroes care of Bob Folmar. He was born in 1947 in Fort Worth to James and Vera Taylor Crozier. He was the oldest of two children. Ed was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in country 1967-1968. He loved Harleys and Hot Rods. He was a founding member (Original 6) of the Regimental Army Warriors motorcycle club. He was also a board member of Patriots United for Heroes, a group that supports veterans and first responders. He never met a stranger and told you exactly what he was thinking. SURVIVORS: Sister, Carol Neal (Larry) of Houston; three daughters, Kathy Mohr (Bill), Christie Thomas (Heath) of Peaster and Misty Johnson (Travis) of Peaster; grandchildren, Danielle Suchy, Kay Johnson, Khris Morh, Austin Johnson, Zeke Baker, Nathan Johnson and Everly Johnson; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2019
