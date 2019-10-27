|
Edwin Grimes Fortenberry FORT WORTH--Edwin Grimes Fortenberry, 85, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Travis Avenue Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Travis Avenue Baptist Church. Grimes was born in Lone Oak, Texas, on Nov. 15, 1933, to Edwin and Mary Helen Grimes Fortenberry. Grimes served in the United States Air Force for four years after graduation from Paschal High School. He was a graduate of Texas Christian University where he received his Bachelor's of Education. He furthered his education at Adams State College in Alamosa, Colo., where he received his Master's in Education. In June of 1960, he married Rachel Louise Betts in Fort Worth, Texas. Grimes had a career in education for many years and was the executive director of the Tarrant County Literacy Association. He was a member of the Travis Avenue Baptist Church for over 70 years where he served in many capacities, mainly a deacon and leader. Grimes was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel, and his parents. SURVIVORS: Grimes is survived by his son, William "Bill" Daniel Fortenberry; and sisters, Dorothy Jane Wright and Ann Elizabeth Lewiston.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019