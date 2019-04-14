Edwin Marbut FORT WORTH -- Edwin Marbut, 91, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Edwin was born to Jack and Minnie Beatrice Marbut on Aug. 2, 1927, in Cleburne. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1945 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army reaching the rank of Sergeant. Following his years in the service he completed his Bachelor of Science in Commerce from Texas Christian University in 1951. Edwin was a loving husband and father devoted to caring for his family. He was a man of strong faith and served as the Minister of Business Administration at First Baptist White Settlement for 47 years. Edwin will be remembered for his love for the Lord and the faith and love he instilled in his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nelda Williams; brother-in-law, Floyd Williams; and sister-in-law, Betty Marbut. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 63 years, Eunice Marbut; daughters, Jana Marbut-Ray and husband, Jim, and Lana Marbut-Evans and husband, Tom; son, Timothy Marbut and wife, Diane; grandchildren, James, Jenna, Hannah, Stephen, Samuel and Mitchell; siblings, Lindell Marbut, Anna Beth Covey and husband, Carl, Ronald Marbut and wife, Debbie, and Michael Marbut and wife, Becky; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



