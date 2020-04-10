Home

Edwin "Gene" McManus

Edwin "Gene" McManus Obituary
Edwin "Gene" McManus FORT WORTH -- Edwin "Gene" McManus, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home. Services pending, please go to www.MyKeeper.com/Profile/GeneMcManus. Gene was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Joseph and Nell on Feb. 2, 1928. He was a college graduate, police officer, deputy sheriff, high school teacher, acting city manager for Haltom City and retired as the Parks and Recreation director in 1990. Gene proudly served his country in World War II from Feb. 18, 1946, to Nov. 2, 1955. Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie McManus. SURVIVORS: Wife, Virginia H. McManus; brother, Ronny; sister, Marjorie; six sons; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2020
