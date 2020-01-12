Home

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Edwin "Eddie" Miller FORT WORTH--Edwin "Eddie" Miller, 79, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home. Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of North Texas or to a . Eddie was born Monday, April 22, 1940, to the late Edwin and Mary Miller, and raised by his grandparents, Eurie and Murray Miller. Eddie began playing piano when he was 5 years old. His professional music career began at age 16 and spanned six decades. This career spanned all aspects of entertainment, including bartender, piano player, singer, and club owner. Eddie's musical travels took him from Fort Worth to Las Vegas to Lake Tahoe to New Orleans and Gretna then back to Fort Worth where he retired in 2018 due to health issues. His love of music and singing never ended when his health began to decline. He would sing along with Alexa and with friends that would drop by to visit, and many times even sang to his nurses, therapists, and dialysis team. Eddie was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody Tate; grandson, Jeremy Miller; father, Edwin Miller; and grandparents, Eurie and Murray Miller. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his devoted companion of many years, Gwen DeMoultrie; loving aunt, Betty Miller; children, Tammy Woods, Timmy Miller, Terrie Cummins, Tracy Harrell, Anna Argeanton, and Blaine Miller; half siblings, Sally Parkinson, Richard Miller, and Mary Miller; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his beloved dogs, Taz, Sunny and Skye; and numerous friends. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson St., 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
