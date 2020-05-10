Edwin Palmer Amato WATAUGA--Edwin "Ed" P. Amato, 77, a beloved father, brother, and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. VISITATION: The family will receive friends during visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020. Services will be held at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Celebration of life: Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Regretfully, the services will be by invitation only-as our nation deals with the current health crisis. He will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Edwin Palmer Amato was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Oct. 26, 1942, to Edwin and Ruth Amato. He served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966 and worked in the aviation industry for over 40 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 52 years, Elaine Amato. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brother, Kenneth; children, Keith, Lori, Shelley; grandchildren, Chelsea, Brandon, Gage and Hunter; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.