Edwin Washington II
1922 - 2020
Edwin C. Washington II
January 26, 1922 - November 17, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Edwin C. Washington II passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Private Service. Viewing on 11/20/2020, 3:30-6:30 at Golden Gate Funeral Home, Fort Worth, TX. Internment: at DFW National Cemetery with full military honors.
Edwin was a dedicated Christian, band and orchestra leader, and community advocate. He co-founded the non-profit Black Citizens for Justice Law & Order.
Survived by his wife and loving family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to BCJLO.org.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
03:30 - 06:30 PM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
