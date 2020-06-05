Edwina "Eddie" Harris
Edwina Harris FORT WORTH -- Edwina "Eddie" K. Harris, 74, of Fort Worth, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas on January 22, 1946. SERVICE: Visitation: Friday, June 5 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service: 10 am Saturday, June 6. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Ron; four children; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 5, 2020.
