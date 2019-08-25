|
|
Edwina Lynn Campbell SAN ANTONIO -- Edwina Lynn (Williams) Campbell, age 71, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Edwina was born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 17, 1948 to Edward Lewis and Bobbie Lynn Williams. Edwina was preceded in death by her son James Michael Campbell, and her parents Bobbie Lynn Donahower and Edward Lewis Williams. Edwina is survived and deeply missed by her beloved husband and life companion of 53 years, William Michael "Mike" Campbell; their 3 grandchildren, Haley Helms (Keifer), Carson Campbell, and Shayla Lee (Dakota); great-grandchildren Holden, Gracelynn, Layla Lynn, and Daityn; sister Martha Williams, brother Edward "Will" Williams; sisters-in-law Cheryl Campbell and Deb York; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunt and uncle, cousins and friends. Edwina was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in November 2018 and fought as hard as anyone could. She was stubborn, courageous, and determined as long as she could be. And when it was time to let go, she did with a smile. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held on September 7, 10:00am at Russell Farm, 405 W. County Rd. 714, Burleson, TX, 76028. The service and reception will be in the Chesapeake Building. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to a . ALAMO BROOKS CREMATIONS PLUS San Antonio, 210-502-7333 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019