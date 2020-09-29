Effie Jean Stackfleth
September 22, 2020
Bedford, Texas - Effie Jean Stackfleth, of Bedford, TX passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend to all that knew and loved her.
She was a member of Martin United Methodist Church and was active in the Good News Sunday School class. She was previously at Westcliff United Methodist in Fort Worth and the Coworkers Sunday School class.
Jean is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dean, and her daughters Janice and Susan, all of Bedford, and many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.
