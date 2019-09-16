|
Effie Viola Record FORT WORTH - Effie Viola Record, 97, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on September 12, 2019. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother will be dearly missed. SERVICE: Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside will follow the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Effie is preceded by her parents; husband Harry Record Sr. and son, Harry Record Jr. SURVIVORS: Effie is survived by her son, Col. James Record, and wife Susie of Parker, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Janice Record; 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 16, 2019