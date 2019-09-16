Home

Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
Graveside service
Following Services
Mount Olivet Cemetery
More Obituaries for Effie Record
Effie Viola Record Obituary
Effie Viola Record FORT WORTH - Effie Viola Record, 97, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on September 12, 2019. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother will be dearly missed. SERVICE: Visitation Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside will follow the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Effie is preceded by her parents; husband Harry Record Sr. and son, Harry Record Jr. SURVIVORS: Effie is survived by her son, Col. James Record, and wife Susie of Parker, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Janice Record; 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 16, 2019
