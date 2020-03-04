|
|
Elaine Ann Nelon ARLINGTON--Elaine Ann Nelon, 80, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Holley; and son, Clay Davis. SURVIVORS: Husband of 37 years, Burlyn Nelon; son, Alan Davis; brother, Steve Holley; and sister, Judy Kee and husband, Tommy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020