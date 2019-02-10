Elaine Brown FORT WORTH -- Heaven gained a new angel today. Elaine Brown, 74, loving wife, mother and the best Nana in the world, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Chapel. Elaine was born in Wichita Falls, the daughter of Bob and Maxine Weatherall. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School and received her bachelor's degree in social work from TCU. Throughout her career, she enriched the lives of everyone whose life she touched, beginning at the Edna Gladney Center for Adoption where she spent 18 years before becoming the director of the Johnson County Family Crisis Center, and then retiring from Tarrant County Probation after 20 years. SURVIVORS: Loving husband of 56 years, Tommy Brown; daughter, Pam Terry and husband, Marty, of Aledo; son, Stanton Brown and wife, Karen, of Southlake; daughter, Christy Brown of Roanoke; granddaughters, Amanda Davidson and husband, Shea, of Aledo, Jenny Blonk and husband, Matt, of Lugoff, S.C., Adrienne Brown and Jillian Brown of Southlake; great-grandsons, Westin Davidson and Graysen Blonk, the lights of her life; and her precious dogs, Lexi and Sammie.



