Elaine Doris Bahn
1925 - 2020
October 11, 1925 - October 2, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Elaine Doris Bahn, 94, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Arlington.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 1200 S Collins St, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Elaine was born on October 11, 1925 in Auburn, NY to A.R. Crerar and Lena Forsythe Crerar. She retired from U.T.A. as an Administrative Assistant.
Elaine was a member of the Arlington Yacht Club and The Wet Shoe Navy. She was also Queen of the Bazarnival at First Presbyterian Church.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Edward George Bahn.
Survivors: Daughters, Kathryn L. Bahn, Nancy Bahn-Spicer and husband, Jeff; brother, Ronald Crerar and wife, Marge; grandchildren, Chrissy Hartz and Casey Hartz; 3 great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Hudson and Dalton; and a house full of pets.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memories & Condolences
