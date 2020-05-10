Elaine Elkins FORT WORTH--Elaine Elkins, 91, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: Memorials are suggested to n16europathy research at www.foundationforpn.org Elaine was born April 18, 1929, in Crayne, Ky. She earned her Master's in Music from Baptist Theological Seminary. Elaine worked as program director for Southern Baptist Convention, and had a passion for playing piano. Elaine was preceded in death her parents, P.O. and Mary Dee Elkins; and sister, Thelma Elkins. SURVIVORS: Elaine is survived by her sister, Barbara Montya; brother, JE Elkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.