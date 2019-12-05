Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Owens Obituary
Elaine Owens FORT WORTH--Elaine Owen, 93, passed away, Dec. 1, 2019. SERVICE: Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel with reception to follow. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Elaine was born on Sept 1, 1926, in New Orleans. She was the oldest of eight children. SURVIVORS: Sons, Daniel (Alice), Grady Michael (Sandy), Charles (Daniele), Fred (Billy); daughter, Nancy; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Helen, Lucille and Ronnie.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -