Elaine Owens FORT WORTH--Elaine Owen, 93, passed away, Dec. 1, 2019. SERVICE: Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel with reception to follow. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Elaine was born on Sept 1, 1926, in New Orleans. She was the oldest of eight children. SURVIVORS: Sons, Daniel (Alice), Grady Michael (Sandy), Charles (Daniele), Fred (Billy); daughter, Nancy; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Helen, Lucille and Ronnie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019