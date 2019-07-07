|
Elaine Smith FORT SMITH, ARK.--Elaine Smith, 63, of Fort Smith, Ark., passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. VISITATION: The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren, Ark. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home of Van Buren, Ark. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org. Elaine was born Oct. 5, 1955, in Fort Worth to the late Stanford and Delores Gilchrist. She was a bookkeeper, and loved bowling, sewing, collecting Barbie dolls, ceramic cows, and purses. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her companion, Michael Kearney of Fort Smith; daughters, Jennifer Clem of Irmo, S.C., and Jamie Williams of Alma, Ark.; brother, James Gilchrist of Burleson, Texas; grandchildren, Abbigal, Maddison, and Jayden Clem, and Isaac and Zoe Williams; and her best friend, Chris Bernard of Fort Smith.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019