Elbert "Bert" EstesOctober 30, 1934 - December 2, 2020Springtown, Texas - Bert Estes went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church Springtown, 500 N. Main St., Springtown, Texas, with a visitation that will take place immediately before the service at 10 a.m. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, December 10, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave. Fort Worth, Texas, 76111.Bert was born to Elbert A. Estes and Ethel (Smith) Estes. He attended Technical High School in Fort Worth and received an Associate's Degree from TCC. Bert was a police officer for the City of Hurst for 33 years.Bert was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors: His wife of 65 years, Barbara Flenner Estes; three children, Tanya Harrelson (spouse, Ed) of Springtown, Texas, Pamela Estes (spouse, Michael Nemzek) of Redwood City, Calif., and David Estes (spouse, Mindy) of Cross Plains, Texas; six grandchildren; and sister, Barbara Mooney.