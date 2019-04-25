Home

Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
Elbert "Teet" Jay Miller JOSHUA -- Elbert "Teet" Jay Miller, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born March 24, 1938, in Joshua. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 also at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Teet loved his family, his cattle, gardening, deer hunting, going to the river and genealogy. He worked for the railroad for 44 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Miller; grandson, Christopher Wheelis; brother, James "Bud" Miller; and sister, Janie Sparks. SURVIVORS: T.J. Miller and wife, Denise, and Si Miller and wife, Misty; daughters, Starr Heath and husband, Stan, Tema Shelton and husband, Rick, and Kay Bailey; three step-children, Beverly Nelon, Sandi Cormier and Kenny Collins; grandchildren, Jason Miller, Clayton Miller, Robyn Purcell, Shawn Heath, Mikel Heath, Brandy Weis, Shay Miller, Justin Shelton, Matthew Shelton, Hannah Bailey, Hank Bailey and Samantha Bailey; several great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends; and two sisters, Alice Payne and Kay Wolverton.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019
