Eldridge Wiggins FORT WORTH -- Eldridge Wiggins passed away Saturday July 6, 2019. SERVICE: His life will be Celebrated at Noon Saturday in the Oaklawn Gardens in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Mr. Wiggins will lie in repose at Serenity Funerals and Cremations and at the Wesley Chapel AME Church Friday 7 to 8 p.m. SURVIVORS: Left in God's caring hands are father, Eldridge Wiggins; Sandy D. Williams, De'Marcus Williams, Kamesha Williams; brothers, Terry Wiggins, DeAnthony Wiggins, Johnny Wiggins; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 12, 2019