Eldrige Phillips FOREST HILLS -- Eldrige Phillips, 84, entered rest February 25, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, 1063 East Rosedale. Burial: Cedar Hill. Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday at Historic Baker Funeral Home, followed by a Wake there from 4 to 5 p.m. Eldrige Phillips was born May 23, 1934 in Palestine, Texas. His wife, Bobbie Jean Phillips, preceded him in death in 2003. SURVIVORS: Son, Fitzgerald Phillips; daughters, Janath Walker and Peggy Peoples; sister, Liz Dangerfield; grandchildren, Tony Phillips (Elizabeth), Ladonna Walker, Dedrick Walker, Tara Peoples-Talton (Omega), David Peoples and Christian Phillips; great-grandchildren, Jaylon Talton and April Walker; many other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019
