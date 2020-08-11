Eleanor Ann May ARLINGTON--Eleanor Ann May, 86, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Arlington. Visitation: The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside: Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale. Eleanor was born and grew up in Port Arthur, Texas. After obtaining a degree from Texas Woman's University in Denton, she married her high school sweetheart, James May. They moved to Tarrant County where they lived since 1957. Eleanor taught at Holy Name Catholic School for many years. She was also a school teacher coordinator at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. SURVIVORS: Husband of 64 years, James May; son, Alan May and wife, Olivia, of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughters, Pam Thomas and husband, Bob, of Jefferson, Texas, and Laura May of Dallas; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.