Eleanore Dirks GRANBURY--Eleanore Dirks, 93, of Granbury, Texas, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Eleanore spent her entire life helping others, loving her family and she just adored her grandchildren. Family was so important to her, bringing the biggest smile to her face. Eleanore Dirks was born July 8, 1926, in Elgin, N.D., the daughter of Adam and Mathilda Gunsch. She was preceded in death by seven siblings. Eleanore joined the Air Force in 1953 and reached the rank of first lieutenant as an RN. She received the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1955. She later retired from John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2001. Mom/Grandma will be greatly missed by all, living in our memories. She is with her Maker and Savior. Until we meet again! SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, Michael Dirks of El Paso, Texas; daughter, Kimberly Dirks of Granbury, Texas; and grandsons, David (Allison) and Ben.