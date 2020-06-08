Eleanore Dirks
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanore Dirks GRANBURY--Eleanore Dirks, 93, of Granbury, Texas, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Eleanore spent her entire life helping others, loving her family and she just adored her grandchildren. Family was so important to her, bringing the biggest smile to her face. Eleanore Dirks was born July 8, 1926, in Elgin, N.D., the daughter of Adam and Mathilda Gunsch. She was preceded in death by seven siblings. Eleanore joined the Air Force in 1953 and reached the rank of first lieutenant as an RN. She received the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1955. She later retired from John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2001. Mom/Grandma will be greatly missed by all, living in our memories. She is with her Maker and Savior. Until we meet again! SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, Michael Dirks of El Paso, Texas; daughter, Kimberly Dirks of Granbury, Texas; and grandsons, David (Allison) and Ben.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved