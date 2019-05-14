Home

Elena Sotelo Obituary
Elena Sotelo FORT WORTH--Elena Sotelo passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 92. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. Elena was born on Nov. 16, 1926, in Foreman, Ark., to Josefa Garza and Maximo Rodriguez. Elena's outgoing nature, radiant smile, and authenticity endeared her to whomever crossed her path. She loved the Northside community where she lived, worked, worshiped, and volunteered for over 60 years. SURVIVORS: Elena is survived by her beloved brother, Manuel Rodriguez; daughters, Virginia Flores and her husband, John P Murphy, Gloria Sotelo, Margie Papajohn and her husband, Jim Papajohn; nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and numerous dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2019
