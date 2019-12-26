|
Eliah "Ellie" Renee Hukel Holland SANTO--Eliah "Ellie" Renee Hukel Holland, born Jan. 4, 2000, passed into our Lord and Savior's arms on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, accompanied by her husband, Reagan Holland. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Galbreaith-Pickard Chapel. Burial: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas (pending time). Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Nathaniel and Joshua Hukel; sisters, Savannah Hutchison, Nicole and Kayla Hukel; parents, Mark and Tammy Hukel, and biological parents, Brandon Simpson and Sarah Morris; grandmothers, Virginia Noah, Jane Schluter and Tina Eslick; mother-in-law, Kathy Holland and father-in-law, Brent Holland; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends from around the world.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019