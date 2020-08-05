1/1
Elias Padilla Flores
1928 - 2020
Elias Padilla Flores FORT WORTH--Elias P. Flores passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 10:15 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Elias was born April 1, 1928, in Fort Worth on the Northside. Elias was a friend to all. He loved his family, his friends, and also to dance. As a member of the Pan American Golfers Association (PAGA), he played golf on a regular basis. As a skilled craftsman, he made furniture as a professional and for his family and friends. Elias was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe Flores, in 2013; and his son, David Flores, in 2011. SURVIVORS: Sons, Luis Flores and wife, Jo Ann, Alfredo Florencio Flores and Ralph Raul Flores; daughter, Rachel Anna Flores; grandchildren, Andres, Veronica, Melanie, Kharisima, Kristi, Danielle and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Diego, Pablo, Belen, Eliana, Lizzie, Maya, K.J. and Javier. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be held after the pandemic has been eradicated.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:15 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
