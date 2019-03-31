Elida Thatcher Guerra FORT WORTH-Elida Thatcher Guerra, 97, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of our Lord in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows, 1108 W. Hackberry in McAllen, Texas, led by Msgr. Gustavo Barrera. Memorial service and rosary: 6 p.m. Friday at Kreidler Funeral Home, McAllen. MEMORIALS: Flowers may be sent to Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th St., McAllen, Texas, 78501, 956-686-0234. Elida was born on Feb. 20, 1922, in Sullivan City. She was one of five daughters born to Joe and Eva Thatcher, all of whom are deceased except for one surviving sister, Oma Lee Espinoza. A Godly woman, Elida exemplified unconditional love in her daily life, always putting the needs of others above her own. She lived for her faith and was fully committed to the Word of God. Elida was a homemaker, an exceptional cook, a songwriter and a lifetime gardener. She had a great love for music and, at the tender age of 84, she was contracted by Christmas & Holiday Music from Burbank, Calif., and was signed up as an official, professional songwriter. Her life revolved around her three doting daughters, who were all members of the singing group Little Women. She traveled extensively with them. Elida was preceded in death by her daughter, Mara Douglas. SURVIVORS: Daughters and their respective husbands, Linda and Dr. Daniel Ziegler and Della and William Hodges; son-in-law, John Douglas; grandchildren, Marcia and Bruno Serrano, Lisette and husband, John Wilson, William Paul and Michael Justin Hodges, and Della Marie and husband, Loring Hill; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter Wilson and one more baby Wilson on the way.



