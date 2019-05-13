|
|
Eloise Alice Lutz FORT WORTH--Eloise Alice Lutz, 79, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wedgwood Baptist Church, www.wedgwoodbc.org. Eloise was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was a faithful follower of Christ. She will be missed by many. SURVIVORS: Husband of 55 years, Leon; son, Russell (Leslie) Lutz; son, Elvin Lutz; son, Leon (Laura) Lutz; grandchildren, Ella, Robin, Joel; and brother, Phil Stover.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2019