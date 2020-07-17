Elise Hammack FORT WORTH-- Elise Buckner Hammack, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Elise was the heart of our family and the matriarch of our hearts. GRAVESIDE: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Elise was born on July 13, 1933 in New Salem, Texas to Will and Elsie Buckner. She moved to Fort Worth in 1950, and began her working career at Trailer Finance Company. Elise married the love of her life, Bert, on October 22, 1967, and they worked together in his dental practice until their retirement. Elise loved her son, John, and her two granddaughters, Jill and Jena, and she loved nothing more than to spend time with them. Elise was a member of the North Fort Worth #684 Order of the Eastern Star for almost 65 years, and was a Past Grand Matron of the state of Texas serving as WGM in 1981 -1982. She served on various committees of Grand Chapter during her years in Eastern Star. She was also a past Queen of Rithmah Temple #93 of Daughters of the Nile, and served in this organization for almost 50 years. She had a servant's heart which is evident in her longstanding affiliations with these benevolent organizations, and the generosity that she demonstrated towards others every day. Elise was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. William Bert Hammack; her parents, Will and Elsie Irwin Buckner; and brothers, James Buckner and Wilton Buckner. SURVIVORS: Son, John L. Mondy Jr. and his wife, Shirley; granddaughters, Jill Winfrey and her husband, Michael, Jena Rosich and her husband, Tony; great-grandchildren, Will Winfrey, and London Singer; her brother, Wendell Buckner; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Jimmy Coffman; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.