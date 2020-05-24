Elizabeth "Bette" Ailes Valentine FORT WORTH--Elizabeth "Bette" Ailes Valentine, 95, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be scheduled for a later date. Private family burial in Forest Rose Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Christ Lutheran Church Youth Fund, 4409 Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133. Elizabeth was born in Elkhart, Ind., on Feb. 12, 1925, to Fred and Blanch Ailes. She married Vaughn Valentine in 1944. Elizabeth loved children and took great joy in her career as a kindergarten teacher, retiring from St. Paul Lutheran School in Fort Worth. She was a volunteer at the Museum of Science & History and also belonged to the Fort Worth Calligraphy Guild. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn; and three sisters. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Vickie Bourassa of Fort Worth and Peggy Galloway and husband, Bryan, of Cumby; grandsons, Christopher Galloway and wife, Sonya, of Troy, Ala., and Ross Bourassa of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sydni, Alexander, Bryan, Paitin, Matthew and Andrew; brother, Fred N. Ailes Jr. of Carpentersville, Ill.; and beloved nieces and nephews.