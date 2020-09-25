1/1
Elizabeth Ann Breen Matl
1944 - 2020
Elizabeth Breen Matl
January 6, 1944 - September 7, 2020
Fort Worth , Texas - Elizabeth Ann Breen Matl touched the face of God on September 7. Born January 6, 1944 to the late Joseph and Miriam "Bobbie" Breen and survived by sisters Mary (Larry) Matl, Patricia Breen, and Margaret Breen and brother, the late Joseph Breen. Liz married her high school sweetheart, the late Donald "Donnie" Matland later her beloved, the late William "Bill" Purvis. Granny was exceptionally proud of her children Margaret (Leo) Gallick, Michael Matl, Malissa McDaniel, Michelle Hutson, and Amy Matl as well as her eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She found toy in her arts and crafts and while she faced many struggles in her life, her faith and God only grew. When faced with her imminent death she worried about everyone else and rejoiced that she would be seeing God. Special thanks to Christy James for her many kindnesses over the years.


Published in Star-Telegram from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
