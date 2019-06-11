Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Passmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Passmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Ann Passmore Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Passmore FORT WORTH--Elizabeth Ann Passmore, 61, of Fort Worth, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, First Baptist Church, White Settlement. Interment follows in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home. Elizabeth was born April 4, 1958, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Sam H. Akers and Imogene Deering Akers. She married Stephen Charles Passmore on May 14, 1977, in the First Baptist Church White Settlement. She loved her church and church family. Elizabeth was a committed wife of 42 years who loved her family and cherished her grandchildren. She always considered others before herself. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Stephen Passmore; her children, Jonathan S. Passmore and his wife, Niki, Julie E. Johnson and her husband, Dustin; her grandchildren, Cameron Passmore, Abi Johnson, Josiah Johnson, London Passmore; her sisters, Sharon Garman and her husband, M.C., and Charmaine Johnson and her husband, Ricky.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now