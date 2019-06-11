|
|
Elizabeth Ann Passmore FORT WORTH--Elizabeth Ann Passmore, 61, of Fort Worth, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, First Baptist Church, White Settlement. Interment follows in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home. Elizabeth was born April 4, 1958, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Sam H. Akers and Imogene Deering Akers. She married Stephen Charles Passmore on May 14, 1977, in the First Baptist Church White Settlement. She loved her church and church family. Elizabeth was a committed wife of 42 years who loved her family and cherished her grandchildren. She always considered others before herself. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Stephen Passmore; her children, Jonathan S. Passmore and his wife, Niki, Julie E. Johnson and her husband, Dustin; her grandchildren, Cameron Passmore, Abi Johnson, Josiah Johnson, London Passmore; her sisters, Sharon Garman and her husband, M.C., and Charmaine Johnson and her husband, Ricky.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 11, 2019