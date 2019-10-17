|
|
Elizabeth Ann Scott WHITE SETTLEMENT--Elizabeth Owen Scott, 76, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Living Waters Baptist Church, 1700 S. Cherry Lane, #212, with lunch being served at 12:30 p.m. Elizabeth was preceded in death by son, Tony Waddle; two brothers, Franklin Owen and Kenneth Owen; parents, Elam and Annie Mae Owen. SURVIVORS: Husband, Frank Scott of Fort Worth; sons, Ricky Waddle, Frank Scott Jr. and wife, Kathlyn, of Fort Worth; sister, Wanda Owen Turner and husband, Paul, of Logan, Utah; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019