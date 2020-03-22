|
Elizabeth Ann Seeton Gill FORT WORTH--Elizabeth Ann Seeton Gill, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Elizabeth Ann Seeton, born Sept. 6, 1936, in Britton, Texas, was the first born of three children of Wilbert Lee and Ruby Crisman Seeton. She graduated from Mansfield High School and attended TCJC and the University of Texas at Arlington. She was married to Sam L. Gill on July 17, 1965. For many years, she pursued her interest in art, studying with Bora Utter and Judy Pelt and received several awards from local art shows and the Woman's Club of Fort Worth. After moving to the Stayton, a retirement community, in 2011, she joined a social group and resumed her interest in knitting. She became an accomplished knitter. Elizabeth served on the board of directors of the YWCA (now Center for Transforming Lives) and was a member of the The Woman's Club of Fort Worth since 1973 where she was active in the Nautilus Club, and the Art and Needlecraft Departments. For many years she was a volunteer at Plaza Medical Center (now Medical City Fort Worth). She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Elizabeth's love of traveling took her to most of the states and 63 countries on five continents. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and brother, C.R. "Cedar" Seeton. SURVIVORS: Husband, Sam L. Gill; brother, Wesley Seeton and wife, Linda, of Mansfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020