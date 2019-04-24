Home

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Stiles WEATHERFORD--Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Stiles passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at the age of 94, in Weatherford. MEMORIAL: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Troy Dean Stiles; her sister, Dorothy Bailey; and her brother, Lee Tannahill. SURVIVORS: Children, Joel Barnhill, Mary Spratt and husband, Randy Anderson, Bill and Sharon Barnhill, Deana Lopez and husband, Ray Rambo; sister, Bobbie Jane Harbuck; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019
