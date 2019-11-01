|
Elizabeth Blessing Deuson QUITMAN -- Elizabeth Blessing Deuson age 72 of Quitman, Texas, formerly of Fort Worth, passed away in Quitman on October 30, 2019. SERVICE: A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Liberty United Methodist Church, 2581 TX-154, Quitman, TX 75783. Elizabeth was born in Fort Worth on January 21, 1947 to John Ellis and Dorothy (McCurdy) Blessing. She was employed as a Trainer with Executone. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and after retirement she held several part time jobs that included the Tarantula Steam Train in Fort Worth. Elizabeth enjoyed volunteering at the Church and crafting with family and friends. Her artistic talent was enjoyed by many. SURVIVORS: her husband, Gene Deuson of Quitman, Texas; brothers, Tommy Blessing and his wife Glenda, Bubba Blessing and his wife Sharon; sister, Martha Blessing and Dick Burt, numerous other family members and friends also survive.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019