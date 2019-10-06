|
Elizabeth Heinecke Birkett KINGWOOD--Elizabeth Birkett died in Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Kingwood. Her ashes will be interred at Houston National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betsy's memory will be appreciated to Friends of the Library-Kingwood, P.O. Box 5353, Kingwood, TX 77325-5353. Elizabeth Wells Heinecke was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Dorothy and Harry Heinecke. Betsy grew up in Fort Worth and attended Arlington Heights High School and Texas Tech University, where she was pledged to Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was an active alumna and officer with the Kingwood Area Association of Kappa Kappa Gamma for many years. In 1974 Betsy married Robert Birkett, and they had 45 wonderful years together. Bob and Betsy enjoyed international travel, with many trips to Europe and other continents. France was a particular favorite. Betsy was an avid reader and served as an officer with Friends of the Library-Kingwood for over 20 years. She was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Playing competitive bridge was also a passion, and she attained the rank of Silver Life Master with the American Contract Bridge League. Betsy was predeceased by her parents and stepsons, Robert Birkett Jr. and Barry Birkett. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert; daughters, Amy Vercruysse of Dallas, Laura Wells of Baltimore, Beth Gosson (Wayne) of Gaffney, S.C.; sisters, Dr. Harriet Wolfe (Bruce) of Pilot Grove, Mo., Mary G. Jenkins of Columbia, Mo.; daughters-in-law, Kathy Birkett of Seneca, S.C., and Molly Birkett of Boerne.
