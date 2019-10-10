|
|
Elizabeth Jean Reed FORT WORTH -- Elizabeth Jean Reed passed away October 3, 2019 SERVICE: 11 a.m., October 11, 2019, St. Gregory's Church, 1091 Country Club Drive, Mansfield, Texas 76063. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory's Church Mansfield, TX or to Wycliffe Bible Translators (Wycliffe.org) for the support of Joel and Barbara Trudell. She was born March 15, 1939 in Edon, Ohio. Elizabeth loved her family well and extended that love to friends and strangers alike. She was a strong woman of faith, who truly loved her Lord and His Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Sarah Buehrer; brother, James Buehrer; and grandson, Joshua Reed. SURVIVORS: Devoted husband, Clyde; her son, Craig and wife, Karen; daughter, Sara Sims and husband, Jerry; and grandchildren, Jonathan Reed, Elizabeth Sims and Nathan Sims who affectionately called her Mear.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019